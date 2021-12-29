MILWAUKEE
Miranda Augustina Rodriguez
Feb. 6, 1996 - Dec. 20, 2021
Miranda Augustina Rodriguez of Milwaukee, formerly of Waukesha, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the age of 25. She was born in Waukesha on February 6, 1996, the daughter of Maria Rodriguez.
Miranda had a huge heart, found joy in helping people and was incredibly strong. She had a love for animals, especially her pets, Mira, Alexis, George and Gigi. Miranda loved her family more than anything and she especially loved her nephews.
She will be forever missed by her mother, Maria Rodriguez of Waukesha; her brothers and sisters, Jessica Marynik, Emily (Peter) Mundschau, Richard Schmidt, David Rodriguez and Samantha Rodriguez; her cherished nephews, Caden Martinez and Elliot Mundschau; and her grandmother, Delfina Rodriguez. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Gregorio Rodriguez and her Uncle Raymond Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Bridge Church, 1314 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Pastor Todd Pope will preside.
Memorials are appreciated to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com