Missi D. Parson
Oct. 11, 1968 - March 29, 2021
Missi D. Parson died unexpectedly in her home on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the young age of 52 years.
She is loved, missed and survived by her husband Joel of 28 years, and her two daughters, Krysta (26) and Katelyn (19). She is also survived by her parents Doug and Carol Dolge, and her sisters, Jennifer Dolge, Kelly (Tim) Hazelton and Paulette (John) Brazil; her nephew Tim (Nicole) Hazelton; and her niece Kathryn Hazelton.
Missi was born in Milwaukee, and met her husband Joel in middle school. They were high school sweethearts and were married on September 26, 1992, in Waukesha. Missi and Joel had the type of relationship that their daughters, friends and family could always look up to and will continue to view as the standard of how a relationship should be. Their love was authentic and unbreakable and their daughters will forever remember the relationship that Missi and Joel shared.
Missi is remembered by her glowing professionalism, esteemed confidence and heart of gold. There was no challenge Missi couldn’t overcome and no problem she couldn’t solve. Missi had a presence. She is remembered by her family as the backbone and glue that kept them together. She was loved as a mother, a wife, a boss, an employee, a friend and by everyone else who had a relationship with her. Missi radiated happiness and confidence wherever she went and this will forever be remembered by and through every individual she interacted with.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel, located at 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 9 with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The visitation, service and burial will be open to any person that knew her or knew of her and is welcomed and encouraged by her family.