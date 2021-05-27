Myrene E. Lewandowski
Myrene E. Lewandowski (nee Mehlberg) passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband, John, of 66 years; her children Lisa Lewandowski, Lorna Lewandowski and Jeffrey Lewandowski; and her sister Merlette Anderson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and special friends.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church or donor’s choice are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.