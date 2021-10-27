PEWAUKEE
Myrna Abram (nee Engel)
Jan. 24, 1944 - Oct. 25, 2021
Myrna Abram (nee Engel) of Pewaukee passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2021, at the age of 77. Born to Arthur and Antoinette Engel (nee Borek) in Milwaukee on January 24, 1944.
Myrna is going to be missed by her loving husband, Randy; brother Russel (Melissa) Engel; sister-in-law Diane; nephews Brian Engel and Richard (Connie) Abram; and nieces Christine (Terry) Gorde, Brenda Pagano and Amy (Mike) Hamp.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Ronald Engel, Douglas Abram, Kenneth Abram and Richard Abram, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The visitation for Myrna will be held on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 12 p.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
