DELAFIELD/OCONOMOWOC
Myrna Lois Ziebell (nee Aucutt)
March 9, 1937 - Feb. 21, 2021
Myrna Lois Ziebell (nee Aucutt) passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at the age of 83, following a long journey with Alzheimer’s. She will be laid to rest at Delafield Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 25, following a 9 a.m. reception and 10 a.m. service at her childhood church, St. John Chrysostom Episcopal Church at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and William Aucutt; her sister, Reona Howard; and her brother, William Aucutt.
She was a 1955 graduate of Oconomowoc High School and was a prolific reader who often had several books by her side. She loved history and culture and she, along with her husband and family, lived in such places as Morocco, Africa, Newfoundland and Guam. This sparked a love of foreign travel and adventure which continued after her retirement. She also loved music and could be heard singing along to her favorite songs long after Alzheimer’s had taken its hold. She particularly loved going out dancing with her husband to live Big Band music. Her laughter was infectious, and she will be remembered for her gentle kindness and generous, loving spirit.
Myrna won many awards for her work with the U.S. Navy and her charity work and was known for her fierce support for women’s rights and equality. Though diminutive in height, she was a force to be reckoned with and struck fear in the hearts of her children whenever she said, “You’d better not be in my seat.” She never had a mean word for anyone with the exception of a few politicians here and there and maybe those that played against the Chicago Bears. Above all else, she was endlessly devoted to the great love of her life, Bill, for nearly 65 years of marriage, and, despite their long separations early in his naval career, was most content with him by her side, which is where he stayed to the end.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Ziebell; her three children, Julie Ambler (Robert), William Ziebell (Michelle) and Jenna Ziebell Preibisch (Thomas); as well as her seven grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mryna’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.