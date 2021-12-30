OCONOMOWOC
Nancy C. Ellsworth
Feb. 13, 1934 - Dec. 27, 2021
Nancy Carol Ellsworth passed away at the age of 87 in Oconomowoc on December 27, 2021, with family by her side. Treasured by three generations, she was a loving and caring mother of four, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of eight. To the very end, she lived her life with courage and perseverance. All who knew her appreciated her wry sense of humor, her stalwart and practical nature, and her generous spirit, in which she continually placed others’ needs before her own. Her humility and gift of understanding made her a compassionate listener and confidante, and one who would always give an honest answer when asked.
Nancy was born February 13, 1934, in Milwaukee, to Sarah (Breen) and Robert Riemer. Her childhood years were spent in Nashotah, where her parents owned a general store. Nancy attended high school in Oconomowoc and accepted a job at Nashotah Moulding Company after graduating. It was during these years that she met Melvon Ellsworth; they were married shortly after and raised a family of four boys. After several years of raising her family at home, she started working as an office manager at Melvon’s real estate office. Her willingness to fit into whatever role that was needed would continue to be a theme throughout her life, as she navigated the needs of a growing household while supporting her husband in business. Later, she would embrace the role of grandmother and then adapt to the role of caregiver for Melvon over the last years of his life. She accepted these new roles with grace and her characteristic sense of humor.
While very hardworking and dedicated to her family, Nancy also pursued many personal interests and hobbies. She was involved in St. Paul’s Ladies’ Aid group, participated in golfing and bowling leagues, enjoyed puzzles and baking, and was especially known in the Ellsworth family for her famous Pistachio Torte. She spent her free time reading, playing card games such as Gin and Sheepshead, and going on outings with the Red Hatters. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, and throughout the U.S. to visit her children and grandchildren. She found joy in learning about the varied interests of her grandchildren; be it video games, sci-fi movies or vegan food, she would experience it all with a wry smile and at least one exclamation of, “Oh my word!”
She will long be remembered and greatly missed by her family and friends, who mourn her loss but rejoice in a lifetime of memories together.
She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Melvon “Chub” Ellsworth; her brothers, Kenneth Riemer and Robert Riemer Jr.; and her grandson Adam Ellsworth. She is survived by her sons: Gary (Corinne) Ellsworth, Gregg (Sherrie) Ellsworth, Tim (Janine) Ellsworth, and Terry (Joanne) Ellsworth; her sister-in-law, Betty Duffy; and by her grandchildren: Chad (Alyssa) Ellsworth, Tiffany (Kevin) Biesboer, Samantha (James) Haakenson, Justin (Kristin) Ellsworth, Mathew Ellsworth, Allison (Tim) Musmanno, and Sarah LaDell. She is survived by her eight great-grandchildren: Hunter Biesboer, Harrison Biesboer, Alexandra Biesboer, Hudson Ellsworth, Madison Ellsworth, J.J. Haakenson, Braydon Haakenson and Levi Ellsworth.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, who provided excellent care to Nancy in her final days.
A private service for family will be held at a later date.