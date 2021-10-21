OCONOMOWOC
Nancy Jean Norby (nee Petchel)
April 1, 1940 - Oct. 12, 2021
Nancy Jean Norby of Oconomowoc (formerly Milwaukee) went into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born April 1, 1940, in Milwaukee.
Nancy had a contagious laugh and love of life. Faith and family were her priorities. Eugene was the love of her life and they had a marriage filled with laughter, adventure and true friendship. Together they enjoyed dancing, thrift shopping and being with family. Nancy’s favorite moments were spent in the company of her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a doting grandma who would join the kids in building Lego creations. She wanted to be remembered as “the Lego Grandma.” Her home was always open for the grandkids to hang out and have sleepovers.
Nancy attended Marquette University and had fond memories of her time there. While raising her children Nancy had many jobs, but found her passion at the YMCA. She worked and volunteered for the Southwest YMCA for 25 years as a dedicated administrative assistant.
Nancy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Eugene. She is further survived by her children Mary (Mike) Estrada, Joan (Rick) Schubarth, John (Debbie) Niedermann, Carol (Jeff) Bombinski and Mike (Tracy) Niedermann; stepchildren Pam (Greg) Ohm, Kim Mack, Kris Norby and Ken (Dawn) Norby; and adoring grandchildren Andrew Niedermann, Steven Bombinski, Lauren (James) Klapoetke, Rachael (Cody) Orde, Collin Niedermann (fiancee Laken Fischer), Seth Niedermann, Johnny Estrada, Danny Estrada, Joseph Schubarth, Jacob Bombinski, Toni Brookshire, Stephanie Mack, Ryan Mack, Bryan Schneeberg, Kendall Norby Jr., Tiffany (Nicholas) Parker and Kassidy Norby. Nancy was blessed to have many great-grandchildren including Lincoln Mack, Christian Mack, Sylas, Stella and Parker Schneeberg, Alexis Parker, Lorelei Klapoetke, and James Klapoetke, who is due on Thanksgiving. She is also survived by her loving brother Dick (Diane) O’Connell.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Marie and Adolph Petchel; baby brother Richard; great-grandchildren Ryder Klapoetke and Olivia Mack; special aunt Bernadine Libert; sister Margaret Reynolds; and very special friends Paul and Joanne Farnand.
The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice staff Lori, Kaja and Samantha for their kind and caring service in Nancy’s final days.
Visitation for Nancy will be held on Friday, October 22, from 3-5 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 5 p.m. at St. Jerome Parish, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc.