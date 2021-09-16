Nancy Lee Jones
June 12, 1940 - Sept. 7, 2021
Nancy Lee Jones, age 81, passed away peacefully with her husband and son by her side on September 7, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1940 to George and Violet Oleson in Waukesha.
Nancy is survived by her soulmate and best friend of 62 years, Albert; her son, Craig; her mother, Violet; sisters, Beverly Legg, Barbara (John) Bettinger, Georgia (Donny) Schindel; brother, Warden (Jennifer) Oleson; brothers-in-law, George (Carol) Jones and Thys Jones, Sr.; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father, George, who passed away on December 25, 1985.
Nancy graduated from Oconomowoc High School and got married in 1960 to Albert soon after. Their son, Craig, was born in 1961. They lived in their small home at School Section Lake in Dousman. Thirteen years later, they purchased their second home in Willow Springs Drive in Dousman.
Nancy worked at Amron Corporation in Waukesha for 32 years. There she made ammunition for the government before moving into the office to work as one of their secretaries. After retiring from Amron, she enjoyed her life playing a variety of cards with her card clubs, playing Fast Track, which Albert invented, and playing dominoes. She also loved her garden and maintaining all of her flowers, crocheting, making tie-blankets, and scrubbies. Albert and Nancy went on a lot of trips with friends to Hawaii, Canada, and across the United States. When Albert retired, they traveled to Florida to spend time with Nancy’s sister, Beverly. They loved going to Shipshewana, Indiana to go to the big flea markets there, going to upper Michigan, Gwinn, Michigan, and Indianapolis, Indiana.
Nancy was a member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha, and belonged to the Quilting club, where they met every Monday and made quilts for the military and homeless.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Aurora Summit for taking such excellent care of Nancy during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066) from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm with the service to follow. Nancy will be laid to rest following the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-567-4457.