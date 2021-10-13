WAUKESHA
Nancy Markham
July 11, 1940 - Oct. 5, 2021
Quick witted, easy going and a woman who persevered no matter what challenges came her way, Nancy Markham of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2021, at the age of 81. Nancy was born on July 11, 1940, in Black Creek, Wisconsin, to Lawrence E. and Adelia E. (nee Fassbender) Birmingham.
Growing up in the Milwaukee area, she worked in her parent’s grocery store(s) and was a very shy accordion player. She attended Nathan Hale High School in West Allis before settling down in New Berlin to raise her three girls. With her head held high, she worked multiple jobs as a single parent to make ends meet. Finally, on August 29, 1981, she married the love of her life and moved to Waukesha. As fate would have it, Nancy would spend the next 27 years selflessly caring for her husband, who had a long-term health condition. Together they enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, playing cards, listening to music and spending time with family. She was a great crossword puzzle solver and had an amazing memory for birth dates, anniversaries and other significant numbers. She was very well organized and had brilliant storage ideas. She enjoyed musicals, especially Alfie Boe in Les MisŽrables, movies by the Coen brothers and the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek.” Doing 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles was her favorite pastime and she never missed an episode of “Jeopardy.”
She will be deeply missed by her older sister, Darleen (Ernest) Tarmann; children Linda Medal, Terrilynne Koepke, Karen (Keith) Caporale, Sue Zech, Shari (Bob) Bremser, Wendy Rappis and Will (Charity) Markham; grandchildren Charlie (Randi) Caporale, Melissa (Gary) Wilson, Rachael (Dave) Friesema, Katie (Patrick) Bornbach, Kris (Brittani Bauer) Koepke, Shauna (Brian) Polk, Ben Ristie (Melissa) Caporale, Jake (Crystal) Medal, Bud (Taylor) Caporale, Sydney Rappis, Alex Zech, Reggie Rappis and Lucy Rappis; great-grandchildren Aden, Ben, Jaden, Logan, Weston, Mason, Riley, Dax, Gia and Camdin; and nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willard A. Markham; brother LeRoy L. Birmingham; sister-in-law Eleanor Birmingham; son-in-law George L. Medal; and her great-grandson Owen.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home in Waukesha. The family invites you to wear Badgers, Brewers, Bucks or Packers attire as Nancy was an avid sports fan.
