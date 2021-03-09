WAUKESHA
Nancy Mary Atkinson (nee Stessl)
May 29, 1933 - Feb. 27, 2021
Nancy Mary Atkinson (nee Stessl) of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born in Milwaukee on May 29, 1933, the daughter of Carl and Cathryn (nee Nowicki) Stessl.
She was a 1951 graduate of Mukwonago High School and 1955 graduate of Carroll College where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. On August 13, 1955, she married her beloved husband, John C. Atkinson, in Eagle; he preceded her in death on September 13, 2018. Nancy was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church where sang with the Spirit Singers. As an accomplished pianist, music was an integral part of Nancy’s life. She shared her musical gifts by playing for weddings, and as an accompanist enriching other events, bringing joy to all.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters Mari Atkinson of Mukilteo, Wash., Cathryn Atkinson of Waukesha and Jennifer (David) LaMack of Waukesha. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica Joy Powers (Brady Williams) of Seattle, Josiah John Powers of Seattle and Jonathan David LaMack of Milwaukee. She is further survived by her nephews and nieces, Carl (Viquie) Stessl, Steven Stessl and Johnny Stessl, Nanette (Ben) Loucks, Renee (Tim) Harris, Micki (Gary) Metzger and Jim Zuelsdorf, and other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her brother Carl Stessl Jr., sister-in-law Kathryn “Katie” Price and niece Leslie Zuelsdorf.
The family of Nancy would like to give special thanks Dr. Siegal and Denise Anderson NP at Aurora Summit Cancer Clinic, Dr. Guda, Dr. Datta, and Judith from GI associates and the staff of the GI endoscopy unit at St. Luke’s Medical Center, and the special care and support from Echo RN and Michael, chaplin from the Advocate Aurora Home Hospice.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, from 10:30 a.m. until time of the 12 p.m. (noon) funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed and available to watch on her memorial page at randledable.com. Private family interment will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
