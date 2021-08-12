MUSKEGO
Nancy Smith
Feb. 1, 1936 - Aug. 9, 2021
Nancy Smith of Muskego died on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born in a log cabin in Auer Park, Pewaukee, on February 1, 1936, the daughter of Elmer and Florence (nee Hood) Davis.
Nancy worked for the Wisconsin Masonic Home, then with her sister at WW Floor Service and ended her career at Plastronics Plus in East Troy. She was an avid bingo player.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Daniel (the late Carla Jo Kirkpatrick) Smith; daughters, Debbie (Mike) Heinowski and Donna (the late Gregg) Klann; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Anna (the late Gerald) Frank, Esther (the late James) Congdon, Shirley (the late Bernard) Kroening and Barbara (Jack) Wilhelm; her sister-in-law Joy Davis (wife of her late brother Edgar); and many, many nieces, nephews and their extended families and her many bingo friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Sherman Smith on September 23, 1996, and her siblings, Robert “Buck” Davis, Roger Brehm, Donald Davis, Edgar Davis, Dorothy Jeffries, Jean Schumacher and Hazel Selchert.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, from 5 p.m. until the 6 p.m. celebration of life service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial with her husband at Genesee Cemetery will be private for the family. Please no flowers, rather memorials in Nancy’s memory are appreciated to the family for the benefit of her great-grandchildren.
