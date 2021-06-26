VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA
Neil ‘Butch’ Bruce Butchart
Neil “Butch” Bruce Butchart of the Village of Waukesha died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the age of 92. Butch was born and raised in Waukesha, the third of five children of Byron Butchart and Margaret McKenzie, and last surviving member of his immediate family.
Butch was an avid camper who enjoyed packing up the motorhome and traveling around Wisconsin with his wife, Caryl. He was active in Wisconsin Campers Association, president from 1982-85, and awarded lifetime membership in 2017 after 50 years with the organization. After retiring at age 60, the couple spent time at their property in northern Wisconsin and wintered in Florida and Arizona.
Butch was a member of Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 for 62 years, and a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
He will be missed tremendously by his children Kim (Jim Rowe) DeWitt of Cambridge and Dan (Jill) Butchart of Mukwonago. He was a loving and supportive grandfather of eight grandchildren: Michele and Brooke DeWitt, Samantha, Mitchell and Jake Butchart, Leslie, Jenna and Ian Darling, and great-grandchildren Brynlee, Brayden and Madalyn.
He was preceded in death by wife, Caryl, and daughter Terri Darling.
Neil’s life was celebrated in a small private service and was laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials in Butch’s name are greatly appreciated to the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 Building Fund, 2301 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.