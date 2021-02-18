Neil E. Johnson
Neil E. Johnson found eternal peace on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the age of 80. He is survived by his daughters Cindy (Ron) Wiedmeyer, Heidi (Mike) Annen, Michelle (Chad) Kruger, Kristi Johnson, and Traci Buss (Brandon Rennhack); 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings Gail (Ron) Wozniak, Katy (Warren) Gill, and Chris (Bob) McHugh; and his in-laws Wayne (Diane) Gartzke, Pat Gartzke, Darlene Adams, and Linda (Harlan) Uttech. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his twin brother, Lance; and his in-laws, Marilyn (Larry) Coffield and Roger Gartzke.
Neil will be remembered as a man who was devoted to his family, country and his community. He was a lifelong Oconomowoc resident and was an Oconomowoc High School graduate. He served in the Army National Guard, volunteered for 25 years on the Oconomowoc Fire Department and worked for Waukesha Engine for over 30 years before retiring in 2005.
Neil married the love of his life, Donna (neŽ Gartzke) on October 16, 1967, and was happily married until her unexpected passing in 2007. He loved to surprise Donna with gifts, new puppies (whether she wanted a puppy or not), trips for their anniversary and loved to play jokes on her. He had a special relationship with each of his daughters, and always made sure they were taken care of. He had a quirky sense of humor that filled their home with laughter and many fond memories. Neil was especially proud of his grandkids and great-grandkids and loved to see the expression on people’s faces when he proudly announced he had a total of 22 grandkids and great-grandkids.
Neil had a soft spot for dogs, far too many to name, but always had one by his side. He enjoyed watching Packers games and listening to Brewers games on the radio while tinkering away in the garage making his birdhouses. Without fail you hear him yelling to Ryan Braun to “earn his money” as he listened or watched the game. He loved bowling and traveling for bowling tournaments. He also enjoyed going to the cabin to deer hunt and gave the in-laws a wealth of material to create stories that we laugh about to this day. Neil’s true favorite pastime was ice fishing. He traveled to Michigan each year with his son-in-law, nephews and grandkids to Lake Gogebic for perch fishing. And for those who knew him his stories grew bigger each time he told them, sure to include a few “whatchamacallits” to leave the details to your imagination. Neil had an absolute zest for life, loved to make people smile, had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. If you were lucky enough to know him, he most certainly left an imprint on your heart.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 210 E Pleasant St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at La Belle Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice or Western Lakes Fire Department are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.