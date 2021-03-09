WAUKESHA
Neil E. Swanson Sr.
May 12, 1941 - March 6, 2021
Neil E. Swanson Sr., a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 79. He was born in Waukesha on May 12, 1941, the son of Harold Axel and Emma Louise (nee Bahr) Swanson.
On November 16, 1963, he married the love of his life, Janice “Jan” Scarce, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Neil was a hardworking man who often worked two jobs to provide for his family. He retired from Holsum/Ventura Foods after 37 years. Neil was lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and was proud to be at the 1967 Ice Bowl. He was also a huge fan of NASCAR and loved classic cars and attending car shows. Neil was an avid hunter, loved his mancave, going to the casino, and was proud to be an ambassador at Summit Woods where he resided with his wife the last few years. Being a lifelong Waukesha resident, Neil knew a lot about the city and could answer anyone’s questions. He was the king of one-liners and had a great sense of humor. He cherished his family more than anything; he will be remembered for his big heart, being a dedicated provider to his family, and as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
He will be forever missed by his devoted and beloved wife of 57 years, Jan of Waukesha and their three children, Neil Jr. (Lisa) Swanson of Mukwonago, Lynn Swanson-Zabel of West Allis, and Michael (Karen) Swanson of Delavan. He was the proud grandfather of Corinne Kizewski, Sean Swanson, Savannah (Jake) Seipl, Benjamin Zabel, Adam Zabel, Cody (Suanne) Swanson, Mellissa Leinen, Brady (Cheyenne) Swanson and Emily Swanson and great-grandfather of Ryden, Kynslee, Lincoln, Rubie and another on the way. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Delores Swanson, Susan (Richard) Nettesheim and Mary Ankomeus; his goddaughter, Julie Emmerich; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who were like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joyce (Wolferd) Teuteberg, Gloria (James) Follett, Barbara Anderson and Harold Swanson; and godson, Mark Teuteberg.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14, from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation continues at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Monday, March 15, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials in Neil’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.