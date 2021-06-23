PENNSAUKEN, N.J.
Nicholas J. Hilt
June 1, 1958 - June 15, 2021
Nicholas J. Hilt of Pennsauken, New Jersey, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by family at his home at the age of 63. He was born in Waukesha on June 1, 1958, the son of Nicholas and Jane (nee Parson) Hilt.
Nicholas worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as a teledata journeyman for many years. He loved playing and watching golf, coaching his children’s sports teams, swimming with his grandchildren, vintage music, cars, and motorcycles, and socializing with family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years, Lisa Hilt (nee Inzeo); their children Heather, Nicholas R., Shannon and Alaric Hilt; his grandchildren Zourie and Jean-Luc; his sister Teresa Jahn and her children Paul, Katlyn, and Michelle and her husband Craig; and his brother-in-law Mark Inzeo and his children Nicole and Mark. He is further survived by other family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas S. Hilt, and brother-in-law, Fred Jahn.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 27, from 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The interment will be private and will take place at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.