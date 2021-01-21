Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Rennhack
Nov. 16, 1980 - Jan. 9, 2021
Nicholas “Nicky” Rennhack, age 40, joined eternal life on Saturday, January 9, 2021, peacefully at his home.
He was born on November 16, 1980, to William Rennhack and Rachel Zwieg in Oconomowoc.
Nicky is survived by his parents; his brothers Adam, William, Daniel and Christopher; his son, Tanner; his grandmother, Beatrice Zwieg; and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Lorraine Rennhack and Rueben Zwieg.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 23, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a eulogy at 1 p.m. at VFW Post #2260, 830 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.
