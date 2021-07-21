WAUKESHA
Noah E. Mroz
May 2, 2002 - July 17, 2021
Noah E. Mroz of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, with his parents by his side at the age of 19 following a tragic accident. He was born in West Allis on May 2, 2002, the son of Christian and Sheila (nee Sussek) Mroz.
He graduated eighth grade from Waukesha Catholic Schools and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where he chose Sebastian as his confirmation name. Noah graduated in 2020 from Waukesha South High School as the salutatorian of the Waukesha Engineering Preparatory Academy. At South he ran cross country and was active with track & field. Noah had just completed his freshman year at UW-Madison where he was a mechanical engineering major. He worked as a waiter at the Lumber Inn, loved all games and was a sports enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and touched the lives of many during his brief but impactful time on earth. He will always be remembered for his kindness, enthusiasm for life and his great sense for adventure.
He will be forever missed by his loving parents, Christian and Sheila Mroz of Waukesha; his sister Abby Mroz; brother Charlie Mroz; his maternal grandfather, James Sussek; paternal grandparents, Tom and Nancy Mroz; his aunts and uncles Jeremy (Kathy) Sussek, Jon (Melissa Santa-Cruz) Mroz, Becky (Jeff) Catozzi and Zach (Jennie) Mroz; his cousins, Kayla, Maggie, Jackson, Max, Jimmy, Cosi, Stephanie, Emily, Matthew, P.J., Joe, Kirsten and Klaire. Noah is further survived by many others whose lives he touched including great-aunts, great-uncles, other family members and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Tillie Sussek.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Tuesday, July 27, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday, July 28, from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at church. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
The family kindly requests rather than sending flowers, please consider donations to the Waukesha Catholic Tuition Assistance Program, 221 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, or to the family to be used for a scholarship fund to be established at Waukesha South High School in Noah’s memory.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.