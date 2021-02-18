Nora-Lee Buss Bennett
July 31, 1929 - Feb. 2, 2021
Nora-Lee Buss Bennett, age 91, joined the Lord and the loving arms of her family members in heaven on February 2, 2021. Nora-Lee Ingersoll was born July 31, 1929, to Chester and Rosamond (Pilgrim) Ingersoll in Concord, Jefferson County.
Nora-Lee was baptized at the local Methodist Church. She was raised on her parent’s vegetable farm and worked alongside German Prisoners of War. Nora-Lee attended the one-room Concord Center School until eighth grade. She then lived with her grandmother in order to attend Oconomowoc High School, graduating in 1946. After high school, Nora-Lee worked as a bookkeeper at the Bank of Oconomowoc.
On June 12, 1948, Nora-Lee married Edward Buss at the First Methodist Church in Oconomowoc. The Rev. Arthur J. Johnson was the officiant. Nora-Lee continued to work at the bank until their first son, James Allen Buss, was born. For a few years, the family lived at Pabst Farms. Edward and Nora Lee ultimately purchased a home in Oconomowoc that they owned for 66 years. James passed away in 1956. A daughter, Betty, and two sons, David and John, joined the family.
For over 20 years Nora-Lee worked in the Oconomowoc School District as an aide working in the Chapter I/Title I program. Nora-Lee was awarded the High Performance Employee Award from the school district. Over the years Nora-Lee continued to hear from many of the students that she taught.
The family spent many years enjoying summers at their cabin in Hayward. Nora-Lee was a long time active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Town of Concord. She was a talented seamstress and cook. Every year Nora-Lee made dozens of Christmas cookies that she happily shared. For many years you could set your clock by Nora-Lee’s early morning walks through the neighborhood. Nora-Lee enjoyed reading and puzzle books. She was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. In October 2015, her dream of attending a game at Lambeau Field came true.
After Edward’s passing in 2003, Nora-Lee married Victor Bennett on Valentine’s Day 2004 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
Nora-Lee dearly loved her children and grandchildren. She is survived by daughter Betty (Frank) Tessien; sons David (Janice) Buss, and John (Pam) Buss; Victor Bennett’s children, Patricia Henning, Jean Muche and Alan (Laurel) Bennett; and grandchildren Frank (Grace) Tessien, Joyann (Edgar) Bahena, Laura (Scott) Namovicz, George (Heidi) Buss, Jenny (Steve) Mentzer, Natalie Kober and Valerie Kober. Nora-Lee is further survived by nine great grandchildren, her sister Shelby Ingersoll, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to Edward Buss and Victor Bennett, beloved son Jimmy and her parents, Nora-Lee was preceded in death by her sister Orabelle Jaeger, and three brothers Ronald Ingersoll, Gerald Ingersoll and Leslie Ingersoll.
On Saturday February 6, a private family service was held. Her nephew, the Rev. Allan Buss, officiated. Interment is at La Belle Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Nora-Lee’s name to the Concord Historical Society, Sawyer County Historical Society or St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
The family would like to recognize her caregivers Kate and Barb. Thanks to her close friend Earl Burczyk. A special thank you to Marquardt Village for their care during the last few years of Nora-Lee’s life.
There’s A Reason
For every burden that we bear, for every sorrow, every care, there’s a reason. For every grief that bows the head, for every tear drop that is shed, there’s a reason. For every hurt, for every plight, for every lonely pain racked night, there’s a reason. But if we trust God as we should, all must work out for the good, he knows the reason.
