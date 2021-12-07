MERTON
Norbert F. Teuteberg
Dec. 5, 1926 - Dec. 1, 2021
Norbert F. Teuteberg of Merton passed away December 1, 2021, at age 94. He was born in Hartland on December 5, 1926, to Frederick and Clara (nee Gruelke). He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Arlyne (nee Schlinsog) and cousin of Ella Mae Clausen. He was preceded in death by his sister, Loraine H. Carlson.
Norbert was an apple farmer in Merton and also a janitor at Arrowhead High School. He enjoyed his lifelong hobby of showing homing pigeons. Upon retirement Norbert and Arlyne enjoyed traveling and visiting many national parks.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 11, at the Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Hartland Cemetery.
Norbert was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hartland.
Memorials to the church are appreciated.
