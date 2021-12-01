WAUKESHA
Nordean L. Richards (nee Thorsen)
Sept. 12, 1937 - Nov. 22, 2021
Nordean L. Richards (nee Thorsen) of Waukesha passed away at her home on November 22, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on September 12, 1937, the daughter of Hans and Geneva Thorsen.
In 1955, Nordean graduated from Waukesha High School and worked at the Red Cross until her retirement. Nordean had an artist’s soul. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was an elaborate decorator. During the Christmas season, a Christmas tree stood in every room of her home.
Nordean will be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews, Todd, Tammy (James), Tina, Troy, Tanja, Annette, Keith, Rick (Brenda) and Kevin (Barb); 20 great-nieces and -nephews; all of her great-great- nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Joann Thorsen and Audry McCue; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David, in 2013; brothers Thor Thorsen and Kay McCue; and nephew Randy.
The visitation for Nordean will be held on December 7 at 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. (noon) funeral services at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Entombment will immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.