WAUKESHA
Norine I. Kokan
March 17, 1930 - March 1, 2021
Norine I. Kokan, a lifelong resident of Waukesha, was born March 17, 1930, and passed away on March 1, 2021, at the age of 90.
She is reunited with her beloved late husband, Carl, of 56 years. Loving mother of Rick (Mary) Kokan. Sister of Ron (Jean) Falter, Sandra (Larry) Schneider, Bill (Karen) Orgas and Valerie (Don) Gottschalk. Sister-in-law of Tony Kokan, Alice (Earl) Schulz, Linda Richardson and Caroline Budiac. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Violet Falter, and her step-father Ed Orgas. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Norine graduated from Waukesha High School and became a licensed beautician. She was an avid shopper who enjoyed her glitz and glitter.
Visitation will be Monday, March 8, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Procession to the cemetery will follow.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.