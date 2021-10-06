Norma Bain (Bowe-Brock)
May 30, 1938 - Sept. 28, 2021
Norma Bain (Bowe-Brock) was granted eternal life on September 28, 2021.
A graveside burial will be held on October 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Westfield.
Born on May 30, 1938, into the wilderness of the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, Norma grew up with a love of nature and animals. Her greatest love, however, was her family. Norma was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. In a world of impatience and disorder, she was always kind, patient, friendly and non-judgmental. She truly loved everyone. She was a treasured gem to her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Norma is survived by daughters, Louise Bittner, Karen Herrmann and Linda Matek; sons, Tom Bain (Lynette) and Michael Bain (Tisa Faust); grandchildren, Adrianne Alois (Jon), Angela Bain (Shay), Dustin Bain, Charles Kelly, Robert Kelly, Anthony Kelly, Cassandra Matek, Emily Wooldridge (Dan), Matthew Herrmann, Kyle Bain, Derrie Williams, Rebecca Faust and Bobby Ford; as well as many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Norma was preceded in death by husband, John T. Bain; sisters Sylvia and Letty; brother Tom; and great-granddaughter Norma Ruby Alois.
