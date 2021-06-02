WAUKESHA
Norma E. (Scheuer) Scherrer
Sept. 23, 1924 - May 29, 2021
Norma E. (Scheuer) Scherrer, 96, of Waukesha, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, peacefully with her two daughters present.
She was born September 23, 1924, in Manitowoc, and her family moved to Waukesha in 1925. She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church since 1930 and a graduate of Waukesha High School Class of 1942. During the war years, she worked at Allis Chalmers supporting the war effort helping to build the superchargers that were used in the production of the B-29 bomber. She worked there until the war ended in 1945 and was always proud of the contribution that she made to the war effort.
She married John Scherrer on October 25, 1947, and they were happily married for 49 years until John’s death on April 23, 1997. They had four children, Susan (Scherrer) Ray, Steven Scherrer, Anne (Scherrer) Erke and Ted Scherrer.
At the age of 43, she enrolled at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC), completing a 12-month course as a licensed practical nurse. She was a member of WCTC’s 1st graduating class of LPNs. She worked in the office of Dr. Thomas Dugan until he retired and then worked in the office of Dr. John Fish until she retired in 2003, which ended her nursing career at the age of 78.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Meta Scheuer; her brothers George and Harvey; and her grandson Matthew Steven Scherrer.
Norma was the loving mother of Susan Ray (Pat) of Waukesha, along with grandson Joel Maxson (Meghan) of Denver, Colorado; Steven Scherrer (Carolyn) of Roscoe, Illinois, and granddaughter Heather Scherrer of Milford, Ohio, granddaughter Courtney Waller (Dustin) of Oxnard, California, along with great-granddaughters Reese and Teagan Waller and great-grandsons Emmett and Jude Waller, grandson Nathan Scherrer (Lindsey) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, along with great- grandsons Theo and Graham Scherrer; Anne Erke of Waukesha along with granddaughter Megan Erke (David Holliday) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and great-granddaughter Aster Holliday and great-grandson Jonah Holliday, grandson Ryan Erke (Colette) of West Hills, California, along with great-grandsons Henry and Leland Erke; and Ted Scherrer (Holly) of Gilbert, Arizona, along with granddaughter Nicole Scherrer.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Lindsay Jordan is presiding. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church or the Salvation Army of Waukesha. Please note: Masks are required at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.