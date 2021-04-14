WAUKESHA
Norma J. Peterson
March 23, 1940 - April 12, 2021
Norma J. Peterson of Waukesha died on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the age of 81. She was born in Minnesota on March 23, 1940, the daughter of Norman and Nona (nee Manuel) Anderson. Norma worked for the Waukesha Country probate office until her retirement in 1999. She enjoyed watching and attending Brewers baseball games.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Heather (Andy) Kraus of Waukesha; her mother, Nona Anderson; grandchildren Michael Bahr, Gretta Kraus and Nolan Kraus; and siblings Gary (Nancy) Anderson of Arizona, Debbie (Steve) Hallgren of Michigan and Bob (the late Diane) Anderson of Arkansas. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Anderson.
Honoring Norma’s wishes, no services will be held.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.