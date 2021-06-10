Norma M. Rogers
Norma M. Rogers (nee Silkey) passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the age of 94. She is survived by her daughters Sue Ellen Larsen, Karen Schubeck, Donna (John) Marhofke and Candice (John) Andrich; her grandchildren Tamara (Mark), Amber (Mark), Destinee, Heidi, Andrew (Alexis) and Mindy; and her great-grandchildren Lace-Ann (Justin), Mackenzie, Madeline, Ella, Cora, Logan, Izabela and Gavin. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, of 66 years; her sisters Arnita and Beverly; and her brother Donald.
Norma loved to travel extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe. She enjoyed boating with her family on Lac La Belle. She’s been an active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1954.
Private services are being held via Zoom.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.