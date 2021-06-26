WAUKESHA
Norman Kaz
Oct. 6, 1927 - June 20, 2021
Norman Kaz of Waukesha died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 93. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on October 6, 1927, the son of Sam and Esther Kaz.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. On July 26, 1952, he married the love of his life, Gloria Rheynard, in Chicago; she preceded him in death on August 4, 2017. Norman earned his bachelor’s degree from Roosevelt College in 1952. After working for McCalls Magazine he settled in Wisconsin where he worked as a quality control manager for Newsweek Magazine until his retirement. Norm loved fishing and building and flying radio-controlled airplanes.
He will be sadly missed by his loving children, Steven (Denise) Kaz of Englewood, Ohio, Peter (Laurie) Kaz of Medway, Ohio, Annie (Charlie) Wise of Menomonee Falls, Rick Kaz of Waukesha and Charles (Tanisorn) Kaz of San Francisco, Calif. He was the cherished grandfather of Rebecca Kaz (Derek Harden), James Kaz (Nicole Butler), Erin Kaz, Katie (James) Van Oss, Stephanie Wise (Sandra Swan), Christopher (Itzel) Wise and Heather (Sam) Lux and great-grandfather of Samuel, Benjamin, Elanore and Lilly Van Oss and Adam and Leo Wise. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law Helen Kaz and Lois Kaz, along with other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife Gloria, he was preceded in death by his son David and brothers Don and Fred.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 3, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, Ill.
Memorials in Norman’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.