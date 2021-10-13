WAUKESHA
Oliver ‘Ollie’ Butterfield
Oliver “Ollie” Butterfield, 86, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Helen, and loving daughter, Dawn, on October 6, 2021.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart turned wife of 66 wonderful years, Helen (nee Smart); adoring daughter, Dawn Butterfield; his little buddy, Tuxey; cherished grandson, David (Alexandra) Butterfield; and his younger brother, Gene (Kathy) Butterfield. He is further survived by many relatives, dear friends, and business associates.
Oliver was preceded in death by his son Brian; parents, Ernest and Lorena; and sister Alyce.
Ollie was a born businessman. His lifelong love of work began as a young lad with what was the largest paper route in the city of Waukesha at the time (140 houses!). That foundation grew into a variety of odd jobs that included selling home-grown sweet corn, painting homes, mowing lawns and selling Christmas trees. All these things only further re-enforced his unwavering entrepreneurial spirit. When the time was right, he entered into business with his father. Ernest owned and operated the car dealership side of the business and Ollie branched off into trucking. It wasn’t long before he established himself as a titan of business in Waukesha as owner and president of Butterfield Trucking, Inc.
Ollie worked very hard to take care of his family and his employees. He built the kind of life for himself that he never wanted a vacation from, but even he could not resist the call of his north woods cabin on occasion for hunting and fishing trips. He especially loved introducing others to the sports and was always willing to share the techniques that helped him to earn his innumerable trophies for his proficiency as a sportsman.
Ollie was tenacious. His keen ability to not sweat the small stuff and endure the big stuff with dignity and grace drew people to him. He was a friend to all and helped many along the way and was well loved by whoever met him. He will be missed immensely.
Matthew 11:28-30 Ñ Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.
A public visitation will be held at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home on Sunday, October 17, from 12 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.