Otto Christianson III
Otto Christianson III passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the age of 88 years.
Beloved husband of Kimiko for 67 years. Loving father of Otto (Alissa), Hari (Kiyomi) and Mea. Proud grandfather of seven grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.
