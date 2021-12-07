WAUKESHA
Pamela J. McCright
Pamela J. McCright, 72, of Waukesha passed away on November 24, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Keith McCright for nearly 47 years; loving mother of Edward (Elizabeth) McCright and Rebecca McCright and devoted grandmother of Mavia, Henry and Patrick McCright and Grayson and Riley Gruber. She is also survived by her brother whom she adored, George (Chris) Caritinos, and his daughter, Jennifer (Nick). She will be missed deeply by many other relatives and close friends.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lois (nee Rapp) Caritinos.
The gathering to celebrate Pam’s life will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The memorial service will immediately follow. For a full obituary, please visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.