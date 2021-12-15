WAUKESHA
Pamela L. Reiss
Feb. 27, 1959 - Dec. 6, 2021
Pamela L. Reiss was called home to the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the age of 62.
Beloved wife of Gary. Dear mother of Ginger (Samuel Berman) Pasch, Bradley Wiskowski and the late Steven Wiskowski. Stepmother of Shawn (Karyn) Reiss and Melissa Reiss. Proud grandma of Michael Thomas Pasch, Connor, Layla, Lincoln Reiss and Braydon Dufrane. Sister of Timothy Knopps. Half-sister to Beth (William) Jeschke and April Anderson. Stepsister to William Signsheim, Christine Schrimpf, Robert Singsheim and the late James Singsheim.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard L. (Catherine) Knopps and Lucille (nee Bohn) Sorg.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 17, at Heritage Funeral Home, 16880 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Interment at Salem Cemetery in Wales on Saturday, December 18, at 11 a.m.
If desired, memorials to WeatherStone Church in New Berlin are appreciated.
Heritage Funeral Home is serving the family. Call 414-321-7440 or visit online at www.heritagefuneral.com.