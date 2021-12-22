Pamela Susan Hart
Pamela was welcomed into the loving arms of The Father on November 24, 2021. She was our rock, our mother, our best friend.
Beloved wife to Terrence for 54 years; mother and best friend to her six children, Jack (Cindy), Kay, Sarah, Joshua, Rhoda (Steve) and Jacob (Renee); proud grandmother to Caleb, Bridgette (Zach), Isaac, Eli, Logan, Camden, Hunter and Cooper; blessed and great-grandma to three great-grandchildren, Declan, Grayson and Payton; and eldest sister and friend to Marilyn, Michael, Patrick, Ann, and Robert. She is further survived by countless loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends near and far.
May He raise you up on eagle’s wings. We will miss you forever. You will always and forever be held close in our hearts. Thank you for being a friend. We are honored and thankful that you were One of Us. Happy trails to you, until we meet again.
