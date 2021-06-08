WAUKESHA
Pastor James L. Wilch
If you’ve been blessed to have known Pastor Wilch, then you’ve recognized the remarkable man he was and will not require a published acclamation of his life’s accomplishments.
Family, friends, St. Mark’s Church, the Waukesha community and beyond has lost a soldier of God who has devoted, through a life-long journey with his wife, a selfless commitment to provide happiness, love, faith, hope and humor to all.
Pastor, Junx, Jim, Gampy, Dad, you are loved dearly and will be profoundly missed here on earth but know your work will endure at the side of the Lord. We will reunite one day to continue the journey with you. Olive You!
The Rev. James L. Wilch of Waukesha passed away at home on June 5, 2021, at the age of 91. Pastor served 52 years at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nadine (nee Knoke), and children Amy (David) Teske, Dan (Patricia) Wilch and Woody Wilch. He was Gampy to Katie (Chris) Hatch, Keri (Lee) Fry, Corey (Taylor) Wilch, Tyler Wilch, Sam (Jodie) Wilch and Kelsey Wilch and great-grandchildren Axel and Ava Fry. He was also a grandfather and uncle to many other extended family members. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Lea Rundquist, and daughter-in-law Beverly Wilch. He will be missed by so many, including some of his favorites: Elli, his Pfister server, Patti from Sendik's, Jack the caterer, the morning crew from McDonald’s, and all those who served him desserts.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Jim's name to one of his many favorite charities: the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Katy's Kloset of Waukesha, Paralyzed Veterans of America and Children's Hospital.
A private family funeral will be held at a later date.
A private family funeral will be held at a later date.

Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.