JOY, Ill.
Pastor Tom Wright
Aug. 23, 1940 - Oct. 16, 2021
Pastor Tom R. Wright, 81, of Joy, Ill., went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his home in Joy.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo. The Rev. Dr. Christopher Ritter will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo. Memorials may be made to the Jail Ministry for Jesus; Joy, New Boston, or Eliza Church; or Geneseo First United Methodist Church.
Thomas Roland was born on August 23, 1940, in Waukesha, the son of Richard and Helen (Smith) Wright. He graduated from Waukesha High School, and graduated from Carroll College in 1963. He did graduate work in philosophy at NYU and attended the Semester at Sea. Tom married Luanne Nelson, on April 15, 1967, in Pewaukee. She survives.
Tom worked as a stock and commodity broker, and had many entrepreneurial endeavors. At 60, he became a local pastor for the Methodist Church and served many churches. He was an avid Cubs fan and Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes. Tom’s greatest pleasures were to introduce others to Jesus, and have the children and grandchildren over.
Survivors include his wife, Luanne; four children, Andrea Wright of Iowa City, Iowa, Brian (Janet) Wright of Dallas, Texas, Dawn (Dion) Olson of Grand Mound, Iowa, and Sarah Wallace (Justin Rocke) of Davenport; Quy and Denise Tran Lam, who shared their home; six grandchildren, Arilyn Wallace, Austin Wallace, Logan Rocke, Grant Olson, Hope Olson, and Braden Wright; a soon-to-arrive great-granddaughter; sister, Florence Hanson of Manitowoc; and sister-in-law, Judy Goll.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Wright, and brother-in-law David Hanson.
