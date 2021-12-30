BROOKFIELD
Pat ‘Ma’ Baumann
Jan. 27, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2021
Pat “Ma” Baumann, age 91, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home in Brookfield. She was born January 27, 1930, to Ted and Jean Szwalkiewicz.
She is survived by her sister Sandie (Ron) Schneider.
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward “Pa” Baumann, in 2001 and her dearly missed son, Edward “Mike” Baumann, in September of 2021.
She is survived by her son Pete (Pam) Baumann and her daughter Cynthia Baumann. Mom you had an amazing life. Amazing. Most proud grand “MA” to 10 grandchildren: Mike (Tracy), Greg (fiancee Becky) and Dan Baumann, Kim (Jason) Eisendrath, Pete Jr. (Michele), Brian (Noy) Baumann, Meghan (Alex) Strobel, Luke (Jaci) Baumann, Eric (Amanda) Breska and Stefanie (Victor) Escobedo. The best Great-Grand “MA” to 21 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her special friends Terri, Kris, Ann, Gail, Clara, Mary, Donna, Kelly and walking best buddy Judy, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her friends, Ellen, Pat, Marcy and Sharlyn. “I hope you ladies saved me a few, the coldest one in the back.”
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188. Private entombment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
Memorials are appreciated to UW Health Cancer Center ProHealth, N16-W24131 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.