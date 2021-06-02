Patricia A. Lodes
Dec. 7, 1940 - May 27, 2021
At age 80, Patricia A. Lodes passed peacefully with grace and dignity - just the way she lived her beautiful life. Every life has its ups and downs, and even a few downright stops, but she always took them on with that same grace and so much strength, all while continuing to share endless love and laughter with her family. She was always the first to accept you into our family if you needed one to call your own. She was truly an inspiration to us all.
Patsy finally gets to be with her beloved husband, Rick, and son Bart, who she missed so dearly, along with her sisters Faith, Jackie and Margret, and so many cherished family and friends. Her life was so full, a beautiful marriage filled with love, laughter, family and countless adored friends that became family to her and us - whether she met you at one of their favorite taverns, work, snowmobile club, a softball game or on one of their tours. I remember Dad saying “Patsy let’s go for a ride,” and in minutes they were off Ñ bags packed and no clue where they would end up. It looks like he was ready for her to join in on the next one.
Patsy is in her element right now, being the perfect hostess. She so loved a party!
Memories that her surviving brother, George, and children Bart, Tamra, and Leah, along with her beautiful, and much loved grandchildren, Tania, Marissa, Paige and Mitchell, and the ultimate gift of one spunky, sassy, sweet, loving, exactly like her, great-granddaughter Isla Mae, will cherish forever.
To everyone that had the honor to meet my beautiful mom, we will gather at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, with a service to follow at noon.
We all know how much Mom loved her flowers, especially yellow. They always brought her so much joy. So, if you feel inclined, let’s fill Pagenkopf like a garden to celebrate her life.
