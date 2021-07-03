Patricia A. Pronold
Patricia A. Pronold passed away June 30, 2021 at the age of 63.
From Bob: We were together for 48 years, I was 16 and she was 15 when I delivered her that pizza … love at first sight … her smile was extraordinary and she always thought of others before herself. She loved her grandbabies and she made me promise to always make sure they remember her … which I will do.
From Shawn: My mother, my rock … From the day I was born until the day our Lord took you home you were there, my rock. When I got lost, you were there, my rock. When I created my beautiful family you rejoiced with pleasure for me, my rock. Now it is your turn to rest and let us be as strong as you. Rest In Peace my sweet mum, my rock … From Nicholas: You were so many things to me, first and foremost.
A mother who was always there for me. You always put me in front of yourself and it made me a better man, husband and father. When I was sick you were there. When I was down you lent an ear and never asked, just listened.
A grandma.
My children benefited so much from your love and wisdom. They had such a special relationship with you and that is something they will never forget. I know that you will watch over them and keep them safe as you always have.
A travel buddy.
We had so many fun memories from our time on the road. I’ll never forget the way it opened my mind to what else was out there. I will never forget those special times and will strive to give my kids the same.
You meant so much to everyone in your life and you have left a mark on our family that will carry on for generations. I know every time there is a beautiful sunset, when the Packers score a touchdown or see my daughters’ smile from ear to ear you’ll be there watching over us. Love ya ma.
There will be no services for Patricia. Donations in her name can be made to the charity of your choice. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. (262) 567-4459