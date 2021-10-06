Patricia Ann Brandt Savatski (nee Stockfish)
April 6, 1942 - Sept. 26, 2021
Patricia Ann Brandt Savatski (nee Stockfish) passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Milwaukee on April 6, 1942, to Stanley and Lillian (nee Danielson) Stockfish.
Patricia will be remembered as an excellent cook and a lifelong crafter. She enjoyed making angels which she sold at local craft fairs. Patricia was the longtime manager at Red Carpet Lanes and Rooter’s Nightclub in Waukesha and loved being a nanny to her niece, nephew and grandchildren. Shortly following high school graduation, she met and married Raymond Brandt in 1961. Together they had two children; he preceded her in death in 1970. She later married William Savatski in 1985.
Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving husband, William Savatski of Pewaukee, and her children, Michael (Heidi) Brandt of Merton and Martin Brandt of Ironwood, Mich. She is the proud grandmother of Cheyenne (Brent), Austin (Maddy), Maiya (Ryan), Tanya, Terry, Britta and dear great-grandmother of Myles, Dakota, Dallas, Sylius, Chandler, Dalton and Melody.
She is further survived by her siblings, Vern (Donna) Stockfish of Newburg, Denise (Eric) Scheib of West Bend, the late Robert (Abigail) Stockfish of West Bend, and Mark, captain USN (Ret.) (Kathy) Stockfish of Fairhope, Ala.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation continues Saturday, October 9, at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35-W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Menomonee Falls.
Memorials are appreciated to the Healthwell Foundation, P.O. Box 170305, Milwaukee, WI 53217.