Patricia Ann Chyla
Sept. 10, 1938 — Nov. 17, 2021
Patricia Ann (nee Banse) Chyla passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. She was born to Eldon and Isabelle Banse (nee Schwartz) on September 10, 1938. Pat is survived by her adoring husband of 62 years, David Sylvester Chyla, and three loving children: Roxanne (John) Bickler, David Michael (Corinne), and Dean (Karen). Patricia was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren: Tony Wenzel, Jen (Matt) Skjerven, Logan, Kelcie (Nathan) Weir, Cameron, Brady, and Lauren, and a great-grandson, Liam. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Fred) Hielsberg. She was preceded in death by her father, Eldon, and her mother, Isabelle.
Patricia and David met while dancing at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee. After their marriage, they lived on Milwaukee’s South Side; many boating adventures were had in Winneconne and on the Mississippi River. In 1978 they moved to Lower Nashotah Lake in Oconomowoc where they finished their home together. In their retirement, they moved to Nagawicka Shores in Hartland, which was their home for the last 22 years. Patricia was a secretary for the Oconomowoc Area School District. Retirement brought many happy days spent dancing, boating, and golfing. She also enjoyed trips to Florida, Door County, and Pulaski for Polka Days.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. William Catholic Church (440 North Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188) from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorials in Patricia’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
