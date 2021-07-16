WAUKESHA
Patricia Ann Harris (nee Martin)
March 25, 1933 - July 15, 2021
Patricia Ann Harris (nee Martin), age 88 of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born on March 25, 1933, in Waukesha, and was the only child of Melvin A. and Leola E. (Kremer) Martin.
Pat grew up in the Village of North Prairie, where she attended Prairie View Elementary and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1951. While in high school, she was active in band, acapella choir, madrigal singers and FBLA. During that time she was also the vocalist in a small country Western dance band. Upon graduating from high school she began her career as a legal secretary, working for several area attorneys either full-time or part-time over the next 40-plus years.
In 1952, Pat married Patrick McGee of the Town of Mukwonago. They later divorced. On Valentine’s Day of 1961 Pat married Richard Harris of Waukesha at the North Prairie Methodist Church and they have been married for over 60 years. In addition to her husband, Richard, Pat is survived by two sons: Dan (Vicki) McGee of East Troy and David (Bonnie) Harris of Wales. Also surviving her are her five grandchildren, Erin and Brendan McGee, both of Milwaukee, Dillon McGee of East Troy, Alexandra (David) Harris-Watson of Chicago and Megan Harris of Wales; and her two great-grandchildren, Josie and Jack McGee of East Troy.
Funeral services for Pat will be held on Monday, July 19, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in North Prairie Cemetery.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Harris family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.