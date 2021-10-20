Patricia Ann Martin
April 15, 1934 - Oct. 19, 2021
Patricia Ann Martin passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, while in hospice care. She was born in Milwaukee on April 15, 1934, to Albert and Wanda (nee Wachowiak) Zolinski.
On September 8, 1956, she married Louis Martin, he preceded her in death April 6, 2009. After working for several years at Lincoln State Bank she became a dedicated stay-at-home mother to her five children. She spent 20 years volunteering at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
As a woman of faith, she was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church for over two decades and had her family sing happy birthday to Jesus every Christmas (or Baby Cheez-it as her grandson Brycen would say), Patricia was also proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed making homemade sausage every year. Beyond her Polish recipes, her baking recipes will live on for generations within the family even though no one has as much patience as she, when spending hours decorating cookies during the holidays.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Mary Martin of Muskegon, Mich., Dr. Robert (Prudence) Martin of California, Dr. Patrick (Jennifer Kerr) Martin of Arizona, and Gerette (Dr. Kevin Kennedy) Martin-Kennedy of Waukesha. She is further survived by her grandchildren Alison Martin, Jocelyn Martin, Brycen Martin, Tianna Martin, Devin Kerr, Christian Kerr, Tarin Kennedy, Donald Kennedy, Colleen Kennedy and Erin Kennedy, her loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her son Mike in 1987; and her siblings Sylvia (George) Benkowski, Leona Zolinski, Frieda Zolinski and Robert Greene.
Visitation and funeral Mass will be private for the family only at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha. Graveside prayers will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to the Healthwell Foundation, P.O. Box 170305, Milwaukee, WI 53217. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information or to leave an online tribute, please go to www.randledable.com.