HARTLAND
Patricia Ann Renner
Oct. 15, 1954 - March 6, 2021
Patricia Ann Renner, age 66 years, of Hartland, was called to her home with God on March 6, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital with her sister and brother-in-law at her side.
Patricia was born on October 15, 1954, in Milwaukee County to Clifford and Pearl (Schneider) Renner.
Patricia was never married and had no children.
Patricia graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1972. She worked at the Waukesha County Courthouse as a clerk in the Clerk of Courts Office.
Patricia is survived by one brother, Robert Renner; one sister, Arlene (Harold) Kelsey; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and one sister, Nancy (Robert) Weis.
Memorial services are pending at a later time.