Patricia Delaine Tesch (nee Groth)
Nov. 10, 1944 - Jan. 14, 2021
Patricia Delaine Tesch (nee Groth), age 76, passed away peacefully after a courageous struggle with glioblastoma cancer on January 14, 2021. She was born on November 10, 1944, in Oconomowoc, to Edwin and Lorraine Groth (nee Lillge).
Pat is survived by her sons, Joel (Cheryl) Tesch and Michael (Wendy) Tesch; her grandchildren, Jesse (Jessica) Tesch, Mitchell Tesch, Tyler (Skye) Tesch, Tori Tesch, Kati (Tolga) Kemal, Chris (Lynsey) Retzlaff and Greg Retzlaff; great-grandchildren, Levi and Josephine Tesch, Brody and Avie Retzlaff; brother David (Gale) Groth; as well as many other family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, John, who passed away on October 23, 2020, and her parents.
Pat grew up on a farm and enjoyed tending to the farm animals, along with her favorite alpaca Jackson and llama Tux. Patricia loved singing in the choir at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was a member since 1965. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and was a member of “The Ashippun Homemakers.” She enjoyed playing cards, shopping at craft fairs, her casino trips with John and their friends. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at The View at Pine Ridge and the staff of Preceptor Hospice care for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on January 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. The service will follow with Pastor Lance Armstrong O’Donnell presiding.
A private burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Neosho.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.