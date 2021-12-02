WAUKESHA
Patricia H. Lee
April 24, 1928 - Nov. 29, 2021
Patricia Haverstick Lee of Waukesha died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on November 29, 2021.
Pat was born at Waukesha Memorial Hospital to Frank W. and Laura Dearborn Haverstick in 1928 and was a lifelong resident of Waukesha.
Pat will be greatly missed by her children Michael (Meredy) Hase, Richard Hase and Anne (Ann Magnin) Hase. Pat was also a mom to her special Swedish daughter Kicki (Per) Daveus and a stepmom to Chip (Ana) Brown. Pat was a devoted grandmother to Julia (Andy) Jacobsen, Bryn (Brad) Seubert, Amanda (Mike) Payne, Michael (Paige) Hase and Molly (Billy) Niklasch, and a proud great-grandmother to Amelia and Lillian Jacobsen, George and Charlie Payne, Lydia and Cameron Hase, and Nora and Leo Niklasch.
Pat was preceded in death by husbands George M. Hase, Rockwell L. Brown and Chester E. Lee, and infant grandson Theodore “Teddy” Seubert.
Pat grew up on Wilbur Avenue in Waukesha and never moved far from there. In fact, Pat had the same phone number her entire life. Pat attended Randall Elementary School, Waukesha High School and Carroll College, and was exceedingly proud of her deep Waukesha roots. Pat contributed to various organizations around town including Waukesha Service Club, Ideal Club, Senior League, YMCA, City of Waukesha Cemetery Commission, United Way campaign, Meals on Wheels as well as various other volunteer activities in Waukesha. Pat was a lifelong member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Waukesha.
Pat had a deep love of family and enjoyed gathering with them at her homes in Waukesha, Tucson, Arizona and at the family cottage in Oostburg. Pat had many lifelong friends but also loved creating new friendships along the way. She was a good listener and was truly interested in learning about others. Pat left a legacy of kindness, generosity, style and most of all love, to those who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 8, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha. The memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at church. Masks are required at church. Private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In Pat's memory, memorials can be made to St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Food Pantry of Waukesha County or the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha.
A special thank you to the compassionate caregivers including those from At Your Service who helped Pat remain in her own home.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.