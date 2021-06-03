WOODBRIDGE, Va.
Patricia J. Prochnow
April 28, 1933 - May 23, 2021
Patricia J. Prochnow of Woodbridge died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Stafford Hospital in Stafford, Virginia, after a brief illness.
She was born April 28, 1933, in Milwaukee, daughter of George and Verna Kubal. She was a resident of Prince William County for over 45 years, worked at Hechinger as a bookkeeper for 30 years, and was a member and volunteer of both St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and the Prince William Senior Center at Woodbridge, Va.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer J. Laudenslager (Jeffrey); two grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Vito of Colorado, and Julia E. Vito of Virginia; two great-grandchildren; and other wonderful relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William George Prochnow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, June 5, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Nashotah. Burial will be in the Town of Summit Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family locally. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
Mountcastle-Woodbridge Funeral Home is serving the family in Virginia.