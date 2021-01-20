PLAINFIELD
Patricia L. Jones
Jan. 16, 1935 - Jan. 16, 2021
Patricia L. Jones, age 86, of Plainfield, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at her home with her family at her side.
She was born January 16, 1935, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Joseph and Cathrine (Liempeck) Hayes. She married Jerome W. Jones on October 1, 1955. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2010.
Patricia was a loving and caring mother and grandmother; her greatest enjoyment was spending time with family. She worked for several years at the Royal Supermarket in Plainfield. She will be fondly remembered for being a kind and gentle person a great mother and friend.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Susan (Paul) Tannis, Lisa (Joe) Nelson and Wendy Mindiola; her sons, Jerome “Butch” (Karen) Jones and Gregory (Wendy) Jones; her grandchildren, Joe Huljak, Christopher, Jennifer, Sarah, Joshua (Joe), Timothy, Susie, Cynthia, Benjamin, Medina, Dayton and Hunter; several great grandchildren; and siblings, Judy Rebro, MaryAnn (Tom) Bresenham and Joseph (Susan) Hayes. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 23, at 1:30 p.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield, with the Rev. Andrew Kurz officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Stahl Funeral Services of Wautoma and Plainfield, 920-765-2261, is serving the family. Visit online at www.stahlfuneralhome.com.