NORTH PRAIRIE
Patricia M. Pickett
Dec. 17, 1941 — June 29, 2021
Patricia M. Pickett of North Prairie passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 79. She was born in Milwaukee on December 17, 1941, the daughter of Gilbert and Marion (nee Cauley) Henning.
On June 1, 1963, she married William Pickett; he preceded her in death in 1998. Patricia was a member of the American Legion Post 375 Ladies Auxiliary in Mukwonago and the Mukwonago Lioness Club. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, but most of all cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her loving son and daughterin- law, Todd and Arlene Pickett, and her treasured grandchildren, Jessica Pickett, Matthew (Jessica) Pickett, Samantha Pickett and Abigail Pickett. She is further survived by her brother Richard (Jackie) Henning along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her son Michael.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes (Main Building), 13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. Entombment will follow.
If desired, memorials in Patricia’s name are appreciated to the American Legion Post 375, 627 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, WI 53149.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-5474035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com leave the family an online tribute message.