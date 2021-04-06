WAUKESHA
Patricia Marie ‘Patty’ Noble
Oct. 23, 1960 - April 2, 2021
Patricia Marie “Patty” Noble, a lifelong Waukesha resident, found peace after a 11-year battle with dementia on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the age of 60. She was born in Milwaukee on October 23, 1960, the daughter of Dean and Barbara (nee Kaehler) Anderson.
She was a 1978 graduate of Waukesha South High School. On June 21, 2003, she married Ted Noble in Waukesha. They enjoyed a wonderful life together. Patty worked for the United Parcel Service in administration and proudly retired after over 35 years of dedicated service. Patty’s creative and artistic nature was seen throughout all her projects. She delighted in painting, sculpting, making jewelry and any kind of craft. Her greatest joy was spending time and playing with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her huge heart and quirky way to care for others.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Ted Noble of New Berlin; her children Adam Neibauer of Waukesha, Jana (Jake) Goodman of Waukesha and Jacob (Angela David) Noble of Wauwatosa; grandchildren Jackson Neibauer, Aubree Noble, Jacob Goodman Jr., Miles Goodman, and her granddaughter on the way, Sabrina Goodman. She is further survived by her sister Donna (Tom) Leamy of Barnes; brother Mike (Kim) Anderson of North Carolina; mother-in-law Rose (the late LeRoy) Noble; brothers-in-law Tim (Patricia) Noble and Terry Noble, all of Waukesha; her god-daughter Jennifer Coon; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 15, from 5 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial gathering at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 15, from 5 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial gathering at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.