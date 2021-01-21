SURPRISE, Ariz.
Patricia May Lindert
May 6, 1954 - Dec. 25, 2020
Patricia May Lindert (Hartwell) passed peacefully into God’s loving arms on Christmas Day. Patty was a wonderful mother, wife and friend to all who knew her. She was a caring and giving person and put others’ needs before her own. Patty loved working in the medical field where helping others gave her great joy! Patty loved sports and was a huge fan of the Brewers and Packers.
Patricia is survived by her dear son, Kyle, and husband, Randy; sisters-in-law Pam Thomas (John) and Nancy Gosh (Tim); brother-in-law Warren Huebner; nieces and nephews William, Sara, Janelle, Bret and Lindsey, and trusted friend Kathy Strey. She was preceded in death by her dearly loved sister, Christine!
A “Patty May Lindert Health Sciences Scholarship” is being organized to help deserving students at OASD. Memorials are accepted at Bank Five Nine in her memory.
Rest in Peace Patricia. We miss you!