DOUSMAN
Patricia Norris Mraz
Jan. 11, 1926 - Dec. 13, 2021
Patricia Norris Mraz, 95, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021, at the Masonic Health Care Center in Dousman.
Pat was born on January 11, 1926, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Donald and Martha Norris.
After graduating from Monticello, Minn., High School, Pat attended Antioch College, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Antioch’s program alternated between classes and working. This provided for adventures such as working at Stouffer’s in Chicago, Pennsylvania General Hospital in Philadelphia and The Whistling Oyster in Ogunquit, Maine. She also worked a summer at Glacier National Park while enrolled at the University of Minnesota.
Pat transferred to The University of Minnesota to major in dietetics. It was here, in alphabetical order in speech class, that she met Don Mraz. They eloped November 5, 1949, and were together 67 years until Don’s death in 2016.
Pat and Don spent the majority of their married life in Delafield. Pat used her degree in dietetics as a cook at Cushing Elementary School and then by running the Kettle Moraine School District hot lunch program. Her office was located in the high school, causing teachers to not threaten a visit to the vice principal but rather to notify Mom!
Pat was an accomplished seamstress, sewing matching Christmas and Easter dresses for herself and five daughters. She was an avid gardener with impressive flower beds and vegetable garden. She expertly preserved the vegetable and raspberry harvests as well as peaches, cherries, and apples that she and Don would travel to orchards to pick. Pat was an amazing baker and cook, prompting one of Don’s favorite quotes, “Why eat out when the food is better at home!” During the time all six children were home is was common for her to bake seven loaves of bread at a time. There always seemed to be fresh bakery on hand in the form of cake, pie, cookies, sticky buns and bread. She also was an expert at knitting. Beautiful, intricate sweaters were knit for every member of the family, along with several Christmas stockings.
Pat is survived by her children, David (Sue) Mraz, Janet Mraz, Barbara Mraz, Nancy (Otmar) Selgrad, Kathy (Matt) Dolliff and Carol (Steve) Gross; grandchildren, Adam and Sarah Mraz, Andrew and Justin Selgrad, Jillian Petrilllo, Hugh and Jameson Dolliff, Stephenie Slaby, Anna and Elle Gross; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; sister, Anna Webber; and brother, Donald Norris.
Our family would like to extend our very sincere thanks to the caring staff of the Masonic Health Care Center.
A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Pillars Masonic Health Care Center, Kettle Moraine Food Pantry, or HAWS (The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha).
