Patricia ‘Pat’ Krueger
Patricia “Pat” Krueger age 80, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late George (Skip) Krueger of 59 years. She is survived by her sister and friend, Ann Brushel. She was the much loved mother of Gary (Carol) Krueger, Linda (Jim) Wallis; cherished grandmother of Brandon Wetterling, Kelly (Jake) Krueger, Trevor Krueger, Brian (Julie) Wallis, Amanda (Richard) Rudolph, and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Mason Krueger.
She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She loved reading a good mystery, cutting the lawn on her John Deere and searching for antiques. Her idea of a perfect day was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A day of remembrance for Pat and Skip will be held in the spring of 2022.